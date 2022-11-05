Ban on cattle fair, transportation of cattle extended till Dec. 7 in Hassan

Hassan Deputy Commissioner M.S.Archana has extended the ban on cattle fairs and transportation of cattle up to December 7 to avoid the spread of Lumpy Skin disease among cattle.

The DC issued the order on Saturday. Earlier, the DC had imposed ban on cattle fairs and transportation of cattle until November 5. The disease spreads through mosquitoes, flies and ticks.

There are about 6.58 lakh head of cattle in the district. Based on the proposal from the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, the DC issued the ban order under the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009.