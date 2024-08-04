‘Ban’ on billboards ignored in Mysuru

The Mysuru City Corporation’s (MCC) directives and circulars banning the installation of banners, flex, billboards continue to be ignored by the lawmakers themselves with the local authorities turning a blind eye to it.

Though such circulars on ban of display boards have been issued periodically by the MCC, it is seldom observed. Since the last few days life-size cutouts of the Chamaraja MLA Harish Gowda have come up in different parts of the constituency.

Not only was it visually polluting, but diminished the heritage value of the city which attracts thousands of tourists regularly.

What is disconcerting to the citizens is that the cutouts of the MLA was not the only one marring the city’s aesthetics. There are large bill boards in different parts of the city of local grassroots level leaders extending their ‘’greetings’’ to the people at large on festive occasions or celebrating the birthday of their leaders.

Though the ‘’ban’’ was enforced effectively for some time by the local authorities, the menace has reached disproportionate levels in recent times.

In the absence of an elected body the MCC is administered by officials but citizens have complained that the current crop were lacking in either enthusiasm or efficiency or both.

For a city that was twice ranked as the cleanest in the country and has since then slipped to 27th rank in the 2023 Swachh Survekshan, it is unlikely that it will break into the top five ranks given the current level of apathy, opined a section of people.