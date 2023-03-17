Ban on animal sacrifice at jathra in K.R. Nagar

March 17, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - MYSURU

Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru K.V. Rajendra has ordered a ban on animal sacrifice at Kappadi Jathra Mahotsava in K.R. Nagar under the Karnataka Prevention of Animal Sacrifices Act. This followed a representation from Dayananda Swami of Vishwa Prani Kalyana Mandal.

The DC’s order said that it was illegal to sacrifice animals in public places as per the act and directed the officials to ensure the ban.

Welcoming the decision Dayananda Swami said that a similar ban should be ordered to prevent animal sacrifices at Chikka Devamma Devi Jathra at Chikka Devamma Bettta in Sargur taluk. Large-scale sacrifices takes place to mark Ugadi and hence the authorities should ensure that there was no violation of the law.

Dayananda Swami also urged the devotees to celebrate festivals in a peaceful and a non-violent manner. He said thanks to the judiciary, the police and the administration they have been able to prevent animal sacrifices at various places in the State and hoped for a change of mindset among the people to eschew animal sacrifices.