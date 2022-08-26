Ban limestone paste sachets, tubes: Eye surgeons

11 month infant loses vision after limestone paste enters eye

Limestone paste sold in polythene packs and plastic tubes used in most of the North Karnataka houses with people having habit of chewing ‘pan’ poses a threat of causing blindness especially among toddlers, the government should seriously think towards banning the sale in such package, ophthalmic surgeons from M.M. Joshi Eye Institute, Hubballi, have urged.

The Directors of M.M. Joshi Eye Institute Shrinivas Joshi, R. Krishnaprasad and K.V. Satyamurthy, ophthalmic surgeons Rajashree and Manohar made this fervent appeal addressing a press conference in Hubballi on Friday.

The team held the press conference after operating on an 11-month old infant, which suffered vision loss after the child accidentally put limestone paste in the eye. A doctor’s team has performed corrective surgery known in medical terminology as Amniotic membrane transplantation with allogenic stem cell transplantation with tarsorrhaphy. But depending on the recovery, they may have to perform two more procedures after a span of a year. The infant’s cornea has suffered burn because of limestone entering the eye.

Chemical injuries

Dr. Joshi said that because of the alkaline nature, limestone paste penetrates into the cornea and may cause permanent blindness in several cases and chemical injuries were the most dangerous among eye injuries. “In North Karnataka, the chemical injuries are caused due to the thin packaging material used for limestone paste and the tubes. As the practice of chewing betel nut leaves is common in these districts, the accidental spill is taking away the vision in many cases”, he said.

Dr. Satyamurthy said that although the government had been apprised of the potential danger of such thin packaging material used for limestone paste, till date no steps had been taken to ban the sale of such products. Instead the product could be packaged in small plastic containers, he said.

Dr. Krishnaprasad said that the people of North Karnataka were not aware of the ‘dangerous’ item that they keep in their households particularly limestone paste tubes and sachets. Awareness too was important to avoid such accidents, he said.

Immediate measure

Dr. Joshi said that in case of such accidents, adequate water should be used to wash the eyes and it should be continued until every particle of the limestone is removed and the patient is seen by an ophthalmologist. He said the trust run by the hospital would bear the cost of the treatment given to the infant.

Ambassadors required

Replying to a query, Dr. Krishnaprasad said that while number of pledges for eye donation had increased over a period of time, the immediate requirement was for persons who could serve as ‘eye donation ambassadors’ and act as facilitators between eye banks and the families which have lost a family member so that eye donation could take place.

Dr. Manohar and Dr. Rajashree said that after a year they would be able to perform two more procedures on the infant.