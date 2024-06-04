ADVERTISEMENT

BAMCEF convention in Tirthahalli from June 7

Published - June 04, 2024 07:08 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The 40th national convention of The All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) and Moolanivasi Unity Samaj will be held in Tirthahalli of Shivamogga district from June 7 to 9.

Actor Chetan Ahimsa will inaugurate the event at the Arya Idiga Samaj Bhavan. The convention is being organised as part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj.

BAMCEF national president Kamalakant Kale, Karnataka unit president Baburao Chimkod, retired IAS officer Kavita Singh, advocate Srikant Chintala, activists Maruti Ganjagiri and Rajendra Gaekwad, scientists Sanjay Gajbai and Rajendra Yadav, journalist Iqbal Jakati and others will speak.

Discussion sessions will be held on “Challenges by the ruling classes to the unity of the nation and social change” and “Organizational efforts in ensuring systemic changes”, said a release from BAMCEF national vice-president Subhash Sheelavant.

