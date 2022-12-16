Ballot units for 2023 polls arrive in Bengaluru

December 16, 2022 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

Ahead of the Assembly polls in 2023, electronic voting machines (EVMs) have started arriving in the State. On Friday, the Bengaluru district administration received 7,465 ballot units and 5,558 controlling units as part of the first consignment from ECIL, Hyderabad, on the instructions from the Election Commission of India.

The consignments came in 11 trucks under security from the Karnataka police and were unloaded in Kandaya Bhavan here. Sources said that CCTV cameras have been installed around the strong room in Kandaya Bhavan and 24/7 police security has been provided. According to in-charge Deputy Commissioner Sangappa, the election-related equipment will remain in the strong room till further instructions from the ECI.

Meanwhile, a press release from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer stated that the ECI has directed all district election officers to take adequate steps to ensure that any potential capture of data by any private agency by way of house-to-house survey and use of misleading identity cards were curbed. Any attempt of voter data collection either by a private entity or otherwise and any authentication/NoC by DEOs/EROs to any private entity is strictly prohibited, it said.

The note has been issued in the light of media reports that in a few districts complaints and allegations have been made about some private agencies visiting the houses of the general public and procuring personal information of the voters manually or through IT applications in some cases.