Ballari Utsav ends with colourful cultural performances

January 22, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Ballari Utsav – 2023, the first celebrations of the kind in the district, ended late on Sunday with a valedictory function and colourful cultural performances at Municipal Grounds in Ballari.

Addressing a gathering at the valedictory function, Transport Minister and Ballari in-charge B. Sriramulu said that he will put in all efforts sincerely to develop Ballari into a major tourist destination in the world.

“After the bifurcation of Ballari, many places of historical importance and tourist interest such as the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hampi became a part of the new Vijayanagar district. But, we need not worry. There are many places of historical importance in Ballari also. We have Sandur Kumarswamy Temple, Sanganakallu, Ballari Kanaka Durgamma Temple, Kurugodu Doddabasappa Temple, the historical Kote Malleshwar Temple and other places can be developed into tourist destinations and I will put in all efforts to do it,” Mr. Sriramulu said.

The Minister also promised extending all support from the government to artists and cultural activists who preserve, develop and spread local Ballari art and culture through their performances.

“We have planned to build Ballari Film City which will be of international standard. Iron ore is abundant in the district and we will encourage the establishment of steel industries to make Ballari the steel hub of India. Such initiatives will not only help develop infrastructure in Ballari district but also create jobs for local people,” he said.

Pointing to the diminishing storage capacity of Tungabhadra Reservoir owing to the large amount of silt being accumulated every year, the Minister said that his government has taken a historic decision of building a balancing reservoir at Navule in Koppal district.

“Building a balancing reservoir will cost around ₹1,000 crore. The storage capacity of the Tungabhadra Reservoir has decreased by around 40 tmcft owing to silt accumulated in the reservoir bed. Building a balancing reservoir will help us utilise our share of water,” Mr. Sriramulu said.

Member of Legislative Assembly G. Somashekhar Reddy, who presided over the function, commended Mr. Sriramulu for his dedication and hard work for the development of Ballari. He also appreciated Deputy Commissioner Pavan Kumar Malapati and his team for the neat and successful organisation of Ballari Utsav.

The cultural performances presented by well-known artists from different parts of the State and country continued to enthral the audience till late in the night.