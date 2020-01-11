Ballari teacher suspended for sharing video of student

A teacher of a government school in Ballari district, who had allegedly shared a video of a student struggling with the pronunciation of a Kannada word, was suspended on Saturday.

After the video, which reportedly showed the teacher mocking and beating the child, went viral on social media, the Department of Primary and Secondary Education traced the teacher to Hagari Bommanahalli in the district, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar told reporters in Mysuru.

The suspension order states that though there is an order prohibiting teachers from using mobile phones inside classrooms, the teacher had violated the rule. “Besides, the harassment to the child as stated in the Rule 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act has also been proven during inquiry,” the order states.

Mr. Kumar also pointed out that mobile phones cannot be used on school premises during working hours.