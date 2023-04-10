Ballari residents seek punishment for tree fellers

April 10, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Some environmental activists and residents of Ballari, along with their children, gathered at the public garden in Ramayya Colony in Ballari on Sunday evening and staged a candlelight demonstration condemning tree felling in the garden and demanded a stringent legal punishment for the offenders.

Some residents of the Ramayya Colony, on Saturday, cut down eight trees in the garden and the roadside as they thought that the trees generate waste (fallen leaves) and cause mosquito breeding. After a report appeared in these columns, the district administration swiftly booked a case against the offenders.

“The trees that were cut were about 10 years old. The offenders should be punished. The Forest Department should ensure that these culprits are punished so that it comes as a warning signal for others,” B. Padmavathi Subhash, an environment activist, said during the agitation.

“We suffered a lot during COVID-19 because of shortage of oxygen. It is unfortunate that some miscreants in Ballari have axed trees in the public garden and the roadside. Their action means that they have destroyed the source of oxygen generation. I demand that the government ensure the maximum punishment to the culprits,” a representative of the Kalyana Karnataka Association of Ex-servicemen Eshwar Reddy said.

When contacted, Deputy Conservator of Forests Sandip Suryavanshi said that a case has already been booked against the offenders.

It is learnt that the offenders who cut down the trees have fled from the their locality to avoid legal complications.