Ballari reports eightdeaths, Koppal seven

20 August 2020 23:41 IST

Ballari district reported eight deaths, the second-highest in the State on a single day on Thursday, taking the district’s toll to 195. The district also recorded 483 positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Koppal district recorded seven deaths and 132 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

And, Kalaburagi reported four deaths and 210 new cases on Thursday, taking the toll to 179.

