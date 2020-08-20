KarnatakaKALABURAGI 20 August 2020 23:41 IST
Ballari reports eightdeaths, Koppal seven
Ballari district reported eight deaths, the second-highest in the State on a single day on Thursday, taking the district’s toll to 195. The district also recorded 483 positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
Koppal district recorded seven deaths and 132 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
And, Kalaburagi reported four deaths and 210 new cases on Thursday, taking the toll to 179.
