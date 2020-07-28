Ballari registers 452 new cases,Kalaburagi 283 and six deaths

Ballari and Kalaburagi districts continued to report a considerably high number of new cases of COVID-19 for the third day on Tuesday. While the former reported 452 new cases, the latter registered 283 cases and six deaths. With these new cases, the total number of infected persons rose to 5,382 in Ballari and 4,778 in Kalaburagi.

With the new deaths in Kalaburagi, the total number of such fatalities rose to 72, the same as in Ballari.

As per a bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, four of the six people who died in Kalaburagi were aged 60 and above and had had co-morbidities. Of the remaining two persons, one was a 56 year old with diabetes, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease and the other was a 43 year old with pneumonia.

Koppal reported 144 new cases and one death (a 40-year-old woman) taking the total number of active cases to 878 and fatalities to 17.

Bidar reported 39 new cases and two deaths. With these new cases, the total number of infected persons in the district rose to 1,947 and fatalities to 70. Two men, a 55-year-old and a 47-year-old, with diabetes and hypertension, were the latest victims of the pandemic in the district.