Ballari records first COVID-19 death

KALABURAGI

19 May 2020 18:55 IST

Ballari district reported its first COVID-19 fatality on Tuesday with the death of P-1185, a 61-year-old man from S.N.Pet area in Ballari city. He had a history of travelling to Bengaluru and was later admitted to a hospital in Ballari after he complained of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI).

As per the information provided by the Department of Health and Family Welfare and the Deputy Commissioner of Ballari S.S. Nakul, the patient was suffering from other co-morbidities including diabetes and hypertension and had undergone bypass surgery last month.

“All efforts were done by our medical team led by Dr. Basareddy and also coordination was done with expert teams in Bengaluru. Yesterday the relatives also were brought to the hospital to explain the condition and see the patient. Unfortunately, at around 5 a.m. today, the patient passed away,” Mr. Nakul said in a message on Tuesday.

As many as 19 people were infected by the novel coronavirus in Ballari district as on Tuesday, of which 13 people recovered and were discharged from the hospital. There were only five active cases.