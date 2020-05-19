Karnataka

Ballari records first COVID-19 death

Ballari district reported its first COVID-19 fatality on Tuesday with the death of P-1185, a 61-year-old man from S.N.Pet area in Ballari city. He had a history of travelling to Bengaluru and was later admitted to a hospital in Ballari after he complained of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI).

As per the information provided by the Department of Health and Family Welfare and the Deputy Commissioner of Ballari S.S. Nakul, the patient was suffering from other co-morbidities including diabetes and hypertension and had undergone bypass surgery last month.

“All efforts were done by our medical team led by Dr. Basareddy and also coordination was done with expert teams in Bengaluru. Yesterday the relatives also were brought to the hospital to explain the condition and see the patient. Unfortunately, at around 5 a.m. today, the patient passed away,” Mr. Nakul said in a message on Tuesday.

As many as 19 people were infected by the novel coronavirus in Ballari district as on Tuesday, of which 13 people recovered and were discharged from the hospital. There were only five active cases.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 19, 2020 6:56:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/ballari-records-first-covid-19-death/article31624754.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY