Ballari Police to use advanced technological tools to curb traffic violations, accidents

Ballari Superintendent of Police Ranjit Kumar Bandaru has said that the police will start using advanced technological tools to detect traffic violations and bring down traffic accidents.

Speaking to media representatives at his office there on Tuesday, he said that traffic violators detected through the new systems will be dealt with sternly.

“The district has reported 300 road accidents so far in the current year. As many as 118 people have been killed and 436 people critically injured in these accidents. Keeping in view the increasing number of traffic accidents and fatalities, we have decided to deploy advanced technology to detect traffic violations and bring down accidents,” he said.

“Speed laser guns, breath alcohol analysers and other tools are supplied by the CTRS [Commissionerate for Traffic and Road Safety] office. Police officers and staff have already been provided with the required training to use these tools,” Mr. Bandaru said.

As per information provided by the officer, a speed laser gun is a digital device with modern technology. It automatically records any violation and all the relevant information about it such as date, location and registration number of the vehicle violating the rule.

It can detect and record dangerous driving, wheeling and racing, speed beyond permissible limit, use of mobile phone during driving/riding, riding without a helmet, more than two people on a two-wheeler, signal jump and many such violations. The device is easily movable from one place to another.

“Since it records everything pertaining to violations and provides information as evidence, violators cannot unnecessarily argue with the police,” Mr. Bandaru said.

The officer said that the breath alcohol analyser is a key digital device to curb the menace of drink and drive incidents.

“The device records all required information, including the photo of the man driving his vehicle under the influence of alcohol. We can file a case against such violators with strong evidence,” Mr. Bandaru said.

The officer also appealed to people to call Ph: 112 for any help from the police. In response to any such call, a police team will reach the spot within 15 minutes.

“If you come across any attack, robbery, road accident, group clash or need police help urgently, you can dial Ph: 112 and our team will reach you within 15 minutes. It is 24 x 7 service and people need not come to police stations during an emergency.

Traffic Police Inspector Ayyanagouda demonstrated the functioning of the speed laser gun and breath alcohol analyser.

Additional Superintendent of Police Naveen Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (District Armed Reserve) B. Tippeswamy and senior officers were present.