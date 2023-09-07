HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Ballari officials warned against substandard work during the implementation of SCSP and TSP development works

September 07, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner Prashant Kumar Mishra chairing a meeting in his office in Ballari on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Prashant Kumar Mishra chairing a meeting in his office in Ballari on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SRIDHAR KAVALI

Ballari Deputy Commissioner Prashant Kumar Mishra warned officials concerned that he will hold them responsible for any substandard work during the implementation of development projects.

“The work should be completed within the stipulated time. The quality of work cannot be compromised. Officials concerned will be held responsible for substandard work, if any, and inordinate delays,” he said at a meeting that he convened at his office here on Thursday to review the progress of works taken up under Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan (SCSP) for Scheduled Castes and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) in the district.

Stressing the importance of SCSP and TSP in the development of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), Mr. Mishra told the officers to make effective use of the funds for the intended purpose.

“The government has released ₹64.31 crore for SCSP and ₹67.44 crore for TSP. If any department in the district has not received money, the district-level officers should write to their higher-ups,” Mr. Mishra said.

Referring to the complaints of providing poor quality food at State-run hostels in the district, Mr. Mishra asked the officers concerned to frequently visit hostels without prior notice and check the quality of food and address other problems that the students might be facing.

Officers from different departments, including Woman and Child Development, Education, Labour, Skill Development, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Urban Development and Small Scale Industries, spoke about allocations and the use of SCSP and TSP funds in their respective departments.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.