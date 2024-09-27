Ballari native has a hair-raising experience

Next time you go for a haircut and the hairdresser throws in a free head massage, check if he/she is trained to do the job. A 30-year-old housekeeping staffer suffered what the doctors called a “life-threatening stroke” when his routine visit to a salon in Whitefield in Bengaluru for a haircut took an unexpected turn.

While getting a haircut, the hairdresser offered the Ballari native a free head massage. However, what was meant to be a relaxing experience quickly turned disastrous owing to the hairdresser’s inexperience and forceful neck manipulation.

As the hairdresser twisted his neck exerting force during the massage, the young man felt an acute pain in his neck. He returned home, unaware of the severity of the injury, but soon began experiencing difficulty in speech, along with weakness in his left arm and leg. Alarmed by these symptoms, his roommates rushed to the hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with a stroke caused by a carotid artery dissection — a rupture in the blood vessel that supplies blood from the heart to the brain.

Sreekanta Swamy, Lead Senior Consultant — Neurology at Aster RV Hospital, where the young man was treated, said that quick and unscientific neck movements could cause catastrophic outcomes.

“In this case, the rapid, forceful twist of the neck caused the blood vessel wall to tear, leading to clot formation and reduced blood flow to the brain, ultimately resulting in the stroke,” he said.

The patient was treated with anticoagulants and other therapies, enabling his recovery. He was discharged within a week, but it took him almost two months to return to normal life and he has now gone back to his hometown.

Doctors emphasise that others may not be so lucky. There is an urgent need for the public to be aware of the risks associated with unqualified massages, especially those involving neck manipulation.

“Quick, erratic neck movements can lead to dissection of the blood vessels, resulting in life-threatening strokes. It is crucial to avoid unscientific manoeuvers or random twisting of the neck, whether done by hairdresser, taxi drivers trying to relieve tension, or individuals themselves. These actions can have devastating consequences,” cautioned Dr. Swamy. “It is important that only trained professionals give any form of neck massage or manipulation,” the doctor added.

