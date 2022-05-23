Ballari In-charge Secretary visits rain-hit areas

Compensation to be paid as per NDRF norms directly into accounts of beneficiaries

In-charge secretary Ajay Nagabhushan during his visit to a rain-hit papaya field at Kapagallu village in Ballari taluk on Monday. | Photo Credit: SRIDHAR KAVALI

Ballari In-charge Secretary Ajay Nagabhushan on Monday visited rain-hit areas in the district along with senior officials.

He began his tour by meeting Gangamma Honnoorappa, a resident of Bandihatti area of the 32nd Ward in Ballari city. Her house was completely damaged in the recent rainfall.

He later went to some farm fields at Kapagallu village in Ballari taluk where standing papaya crop has been destroyed in rain. Many farmers from the village gathered at the spot and poured out their woes before the officer.

The officer’s next visit was the agricultural fields at Bhairadevanagahalli which saw the destruction of standing paddy crop in rain.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nagabhushan said that compensation will be disbursed to farmers whose crops have been destroyed in rain.

“Farmers need not worry. The district administration and the State Government are with you. Compensation for crop loss will be paid as per NDRF norms directly in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries through RTGS,” he said.

Mr. Nagabhushan then visited the government-run Morarji Desai Residential School and interacted with students there. He also discussed with teachers about the quality of education being offered in the school.

Ballari Deputy Commissioner Pavan Kumar Malapati, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat J. Lingamurthy, Additional Deputy Commissioner P.S. Manjunath, Tahsildar Vishwanath, Joint Director of Agriculture Mallikarjun, Deputy Director of Horticulture S.P. Bhogi and other senior officers were present.