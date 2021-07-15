Ballari-Hubballi railway section inspected

General Manager of South Western Railway Gajanan Mallya, with senior officials, inspecting the Ballari-Hubballi section of the railway zone.

HUBBALLI

15 July 2021 21:35 IST

General Manager of South Western Railway Gajanan Mallya along with other senior officials inspected the Ballari-Hubballi section of the railway zone and checked various safety parameters, a press release said.

According to the release, Mr. Mallya inspected Ballari Railway Station, the Goods Shed and the running room in Ballari and conducted Window Trail inspection from Ballari to Hubballi.

En route, he inspected Level Crossing Gate No 90 and Minor Bridge No 154 between Papinayanakahalli and Bayaluvoddigeri, Major Bridge No 104 on the Tungabhadra in the Hosapete-Munirabad Section and Goods Shed improvement work at Koppal and the road underbridge No 12 A between Hulkoti and Annigeri.

Mr. Mallya also interacted with the gateman at Level Crossing Gate 90 and track maintenance staff at the Tungabhadra bridge and discussed about various safety aspects to be ensured in train operations, the release said.

The General Manager was accompanied by Divisional Railway Manager of Hubballi Division of South Western Railway Arvin Malkhede and other senior railway officials, including S.P. Gupta, Manoj Mahajan and Harishankar Verma, and others.