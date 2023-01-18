Ballari hosts millet walk, marathon and kite festival as countdown for utsav begins

January 18, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - KALABURAGI

In the run-up to Ballari Utsav 2023, which will be held on Saturday and Sunday, the Ballari district administration organised various events, including millet walk, marathon and kite festival, on Wednesday.

Minister for Transport and Scheduled Tribes and Ballari in-charge B. Sriramulu flagged off the millet walk, Siri Dhanya Nadige–Arogyada Kadeg, on the premises of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in the morning.

Health activists and government servants held placards that spoke about the health benefits of millet consumption and marched through the major streets covering Moti Circle, SP Circle, Durugamma Temple and Gadagi Chennappa Circle before coming back to the originating point.

Ballari MLA G. Somashekhar Reddy, Karnataka State Textile Infrastructure Development Corporation chairman Guttiganuru Virupakshagouda, Mayor M. Rajeshwari, Ballari Urban Development Authority chairman Maruti Prasad, Deputy Commissioner Pavan Kumar Malapati, Superintendent of Police Ranjit Kumar Bandaru, Additional Deputy Commissioner P.S. Manjunath, Joint Director of Agriculture Mallikarjun were among the key offices who participated in the event.

Later, Mr. Sriramulu flagged off the marathon at Municipal College and Ballari Rural MLA B. Nagendra inaugurated the kite festival at the District Stadium.

“Flying kites is always a fascinating activity for children. I am very happy to flag off the event and be part of it. For the first time in the recent past, the kite festival is being organised and it has created a festive atmosphere for the residents of Ballari. Watching the kites dancing in the blue skies infuses enthusiasm and a feeling that we ourselves are flying in the skies. The festival took me back to my childhood,” Mr. Nagedra said.

As per information provided by Mr. Bandaru, popular kite flyers from different places, including V.K. Rao Kites, Doddaballapur Kites and Srinivas Kites from Hyderabad, participated in the festival. The kites, some of them decorated with the images of Swami Vivekananda, Spiderman and M. Visvesvaraya, and those in the form of parachutes and rockets caught the attention of the public.