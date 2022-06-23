Ballari District Court Complex to be inaugurated on Sunday

The newly built District Court Complex that is situated off Ballari-Talur Road in Ballari. | Photo Credit: SRIDHAR KAVALI

The newly built District Court Complex off Ballari-Talur Road in Ballari will be put to pubic use from Sunday.

The complex, built at a cost of ₹121.9 crore, will be inaugurated by the Chief Justice of High Court of Karnataka Rituraj Avasti in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Administrator of Ballari District Court Justice R. Devadas will preside over the inaugural event and High Court judges K. Natarajan, Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy and Minister for Public Works C.C. Patil will participate as special invitees.

High Court Registrar T.G. Shivashankara Gowda, Additional Chief Secretary, Public Works Department, B.H. Anilkumar and Karnataka State Bar Council members K. Koteshwar Rao and J.M. Anilkumar will participate as guests.

As per the details provided by the Department of Information and Public Relations, the structure built on a 20,625 sq ft plot has 19 air-conditioned court halls, judges chambers, a conference hall, computer rooms, typing pool, waiting rooms for witnesses and lock-up rooms. The structure has five lifts, including one reserved for judges.

A sewage treatment plant with an installed capacity of 100 kld (kilolitre per day), an underground sump with 6 lakh litre capacity and 1,000 kW power line are put in place in the new building.

A centralised record room, property room, e-service counter, help desk, video-conference cabin and other facilities are also provided on the ground floor. The construction of the structure started on November 21, 2017.