Ballari district administration lifts restrictions partially

In tune with the State government order related to lockdown relaxation, Ballari Deputy Commissioner S.S. Nakul, on Sunday, issued an order announcing permission for a host of activities in the district. As per the order that would come into force on Monday, all industries and standalone shops (jewellery shops, salons, cloth stores, footwear shops, etc.,) would be permitted to transact business every day between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. The permitted shops and industries shall have to ensure maintenance of proper social distancing and wearing of masks by their workers and consumers.

The order said that persons aged over 65, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children aged less than 10 shall stay at home except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes as per national directives. Intra-district and inter-district operation of buses, both private and public, continue to be restricted. Taxi aggregators and autorickshaws with one driver and two passengers would be allowed to operate within the district. Four-wheelers will have a maximum of two passengers, excluding the driver, each. Weekly markets continue to be restricted and street vendors will have to sell only at designated vending zones. All restrictions placed on APMC yards will continue.