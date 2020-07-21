Ballari Deputy Commissionerin home quarantine

After one of his staff members working at his home office tested positive for COVID-19, Ballari Deputy Commissioner S.S. Nakul went into home quarantine till Saturday.
In a media communication, the officer said that he would work from home. He added that all of his family members were asymptomatic and fine.
COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Ballari in the last few days. On Tuesday, it reported 142 fresh cases taking the total number of infected persons in the district to 2,810, which included 62 deaths and 1,397 people discharged upon recovery. There are 1,351 active cases.
Ballari taluk was the worst-hit with 918 cases followed by Hosapete 704, Sandur 698, Siruguppa 161, Kudligi 99, Hadagali 80, Hagari Bommanahalli 74 and Harapanahalli 36. As many as 24 people who have come from other States and 16 from other districts are also infected.
