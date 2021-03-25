Ballari delegation meets Nitin Gadkari in Delhi

KALABURAGI

25 March 2021 01:06 IST

A delegation from Ballari comprising Lok Sabha Member Y. Devendrappa, legislator G. Somashekhar Reddy and Ballari Urban Development Authority Chairman Dammur Shekhar met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari at Parliament House in New Delhi on Wednesday and submitted to him a list of demands concerning road transport projects in their native district.

The demands included the construction of a railway overbridge at Level Crossing Number 1108 (locally called Sudha Cross) between Ballair city and Ballari Cantonment stations, the development of the northern part of the Ring Road in Ballari city that connected the city with the proposed Ballari Airport and widening the railway overbridge at Moti Circle that fell in the heart of the city.

“Sudha Cross where the Level Crossing Number 1108 falls in the Hubballi-Guntakal Division is a crucial junction that connected many important cities and towns with Ballari. It is the only way to enter the city from Hosapete. The traffic density is always high at Sudha Cross as the area has major business establishments and vehicles on National Highway 63 and the Ballari Ring Road also use the same level crossing,” the delegation told the Minister, urging him to get the railway overbridge constructed at the level crossing by the National Highway Authority of India. It was learnt that the Minister responded positively to the demands.

