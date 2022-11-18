Ballari decked up for BJP’s show of strength with massive rally of STs

November 18, 2022 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - BALLARI

Ballari city, which hosted a massive rally of the Congress last month on the completion of 1,000 km of the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by party’s national leader Rahul Gandhi, is ready to host another mega event for Bharatiya Janata Party – the rally and public meeting of Scheduled Tribes (STs) scheduled to be held on Sunday.

Every street, corner and circle of the city has been decorated with saffron flags, BJP flags and banners, cut-outs and posters welcoming the party leaders.

Transport Minister and Ballari in-charge B. Sriramulu, who belonges to the STs, claimed that around 10 lakh people from surrounding districts, including Vijayanagara, Koppal, Raichur, Yadgir, Chitradurga and Gadag districts would participate in the event.

“The BJP already held a successful conference of Backward Communities recently in Kalaburagi where lakhs of people participated. The massive conference of the Scheduled Castes in Ballari would be the second one in the series. The third one, the rally and public meeting of Scheduled Castes, would be held in Mysuru in the near future. The Ballari event would see around 10 lakh people from Scheduled Tribes,” Mr. Sriramulu said at a press conference he addressed at the venue of the Scheduled Tribes’ conference in Ballari on Friday.

He added that senior BJP leaders including party’s president J.P. Nadda and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai would participate in the event.

“The Congress had been propagating that BJP was an anti-reservation party. But, we have seen that it is the BJP that has increased the reservation for Scheduled Castes and Schedule Tribes to prove Congress wrong. It, therefore, is also a thanksgiving event for BJP government in Karnataka and Mr. Bommai,” Mr. Sriramulu said.

“We have formed 41 committees with over 3,000 party workers who have been assigned with specific responsibilities for the successful conduct of the event. We have booked around 10,000 buses, 30,000 four-wheelers and 25,000 bikes to carry people to the event. Over 10,000 women would walk from different parts of Ballari city to the event venue,” Mr. Sriramulu said.