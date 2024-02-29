ADVERTISEMENT

Ballari City Corporation decides to install CCTV cameras to monitor waste management

February 29, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Members appeal for taking up awareness drive to sensitise people to keeping the city clean

The Hindu Bureau

District in-charge Minister B. Nagendra (centre), Member of Legislative Assembly Nara Bharath Reddy and Mayor B. Shwetha at the city corporation general body meeting in Ballari on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SRIDHAR KAVALI

Ballari City Corporation has resolved to install CCTV cameras at vital locations to monitor waste management in the city.

When Minister for Youth Empowerment, Sports and Tribal Welfare and Ballari in-charge B. Nagendra moved a proposal at the general body meeting in Ballari on Thursday, all members supported it.

Some of the members pointed out the importance of people’s participation in making Ballari city clean, green and healthy and made an appeal for taking up an awareness drive to sensitise the people on their role.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In his response, Mr. Nagendra suggested taking local organisations and associations in every ward into confidence and involving them in spreading awareness among the people.

“Stray cattle menace is a serious problem in the city. Stray cattle disturb vehicular movement. A public notice should be issued directing cattle owners to keep their livestock on their private premises. Penalties must be imposed on violators. Those cattle having no owners should be sent to Goshalas,” Mr. Nagendra said.

When the Minister proposed to develop the old Tahsildar office premises and build offices for the corporation members at a cost of ₹30 crore, all the members supported the proposal.

Taking note of a recent spurt in theft and robbery cases in the city, the Minister said that a direction will be given to the police to increase night patrolling.

Ballari City MLA Nara Bharath Reddy, Mayor B. Shwetha, Deputy Mayor B. Janaki, chairpersons of different standing committees, Corporation Commissioner G. Khaleel Sab and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US