GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ballari City Corporation decides to install CCTV cameras to monitor waste management

Members appeal for taking up awareness drive to sensitise people to keeping the city clean

February 29, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
District in-charge Minister B. Nagendra (centre), Member of Legislative Assembly Nara Bharath Reddy and Mayor B. Shwetha at the city corporation general body meeting in Ballari on Thursday.

District in-charge Minister B. Nagendra (centre), Member of Legislative Assembly Nara Bharath Reddy and Mayor B. Shwetha at the city corporation general body meeting in Ballari on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SRIDHAR KAVALI

Ballari City Corporation has resolved to install CCTV cameras at vital locations to monitor waste management in the city.

When Minister for Youth Empowerment, Sports and Tribal Welfare and Ballari in-charge B. Nagendra moved a proposal at the general body meeting in Ballari on Thursday, all members supported it.

Some of the members pointed out the importance of people’s participation in making Ballari city clean, green and healthy and made an appeal for taking up an awareness drive to sensitise the people on their role.

In his response, Mr. Nagendra suggested taking local organisations and associations in every ward into confidence and involving them in spreading awareness among the people.

“Stray cattle menace is a serious problem in the city. Stray cattle disturb vehicular movement. A public notice should be issued directing cattle owners to keep their livestock on their private premises. Penalties must be imposed on violators. Those cattle having no owners should be sent to Goshalas,” Mr. Nagendra said.

When the Minister proposed to develop the old Tahsildar office premises and build offices for the corporation members at a cost of ₹30 crore, all the members supported the proposal.

Taking note of a recent spurt in theft and robbery cases in the city, the Minister said that a direction will be given to the police to increase night patrolling.

Ballari City MLA Nara Bharath Reddy, Mayor B. Shwetha, Deputy Mayor B. Janaki, chairpersons of different standing committees, Corporation Commissioner G. Khaleel Sab and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.