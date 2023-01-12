ADVERTISEMENT

‘Ballari by Sky’ to be part of Ballari Utsav

January 12, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the first Ballari Utsav scheduled for January 21 and 22, ‘Ballari By Sky’, an event to allow people to watch Ballari city from a helicopter, will be held between January 19 and 23.

In a media note released on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner and Ballari Utsav Celebration Committee chairperson Pavan Kumar Malapat said that those wished to participate in the programme can pay ₹3,500 to watch historic places in and around Ballari, such as Ballari Fort, Mincheri Hill and Tumti area from a helicopter.

The helicopter will take off and land in Kolagal airstrip after flying for six to eight minutes, he added.

