Balehonnur police raid estate suspecting cattle slaughter, recover 100kg meat

Balehonnur police in Chikkamagaluru district, on Saturday night, conducted a raid on the labour colony of an estate at Sthirur village in Koppa taluk and recovered 100 kg of meat, suspected to be beef. The accused, who had allegedly slaughtered cattle, escaped.

Police received information about the slaughtering of cattle at the estate and visited the spot and saw four-five people cutting meat in the labour colony. On noticing the police, they ran away. According to the police they had caught two of the accused but they too managed to escape.

Meanwhile, Rathish, a relative of estate owner Rame Gowda, reached the spot and entered into an argument with the police over their action. He wanted to know why the police visited the estate at that hour. He also allegedly asked the police why they were raiding only this particular estate.

The police recovered meat from the spot and registered a case against four-five people, who allegedly slaughtered the cattle, and Rathish, who allegedly obstructed from the police from doing their duty.