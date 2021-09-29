Balaghatta Lift Irrigation project launched in Mandya district

MYSURU

29 September 2021 19:47 IST

Project to fill up 51 lakes in Pandavapura taluk

Minister for Law and Minor Irrigation J.C. Madhuswamy on Wednesday inaugurated the Balaghatta Lift Irrigation Project in Pandavapura taluk of Mandya district. The first stage of filling up 51 lakes in Balaghatta Gram Panchayat limits from the project also got off to a start.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister called for judicious use of water and added that there is a need to reutilise water. “Don’t misuse water and use it as and when it is essential. Thoughtful use of water is very important as this leads to development.”

He called upon the farmers to take advice from experts while sowing crops depending on the prevailing water situation. The work on filling up lakes in K.R. Pet taluk and other taluks in Mandya will be taken up soon, he added.

Advertising

Advertising

He also advised farmers to build recharge pits and harvest rainwater for recharging the ground water.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister in charge of Mandya district K.C. Narayana Gowda said he was happy that the villages will get water from the project and thanked the MLA for his support in realising the project of filling up 51 lakes of the taluk from Balaghatta project.

He complimented C.S. Puttaraju, MLA, for the overall development of Melkote Assembly constituency.