Balachandra Jarkiholi threatens action against trolls

May 16, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Belagavi

Balachandra Jarkiholi, BJP MLA and KMF chairman, has threatened online trolls of action.

“I want to warn my opponents. If anyone were to insult me or my family members, I will not spare you,’‘ he said, while addressing his followers in Naganur village in Arabhavi constituency in Belagavi district on Tuesday.

“If you criticise my work as an MLA and give me critical feedback, I will accept it. But I will not keep quiet if you insult me or my family members. I will come to your house and demand answers. I will not just keep the fight online. I will land up in your house,” he said.

“Arabhavi constituency is unique because I hardly campaigned there. All the campaign was done by my followers. I only attended one rally in Mudalagi town. But then, there were some vested interests working against me. They tried to disrupt my campaign. Even now, some people are using the social media to insult me and my family members. But they should know that I will not keep quiet,” he said.

“I am overwhelmed by your love. You have given me 1.15 lakh votes and a victory margin of over 71,000 votes. This is among the highest leads in the State. I am thankful to you,” he said.

Acknowledging that the BJP had not got the majority seats in the Assembly this time, he said that it did not matter to him. “I have no ambition of becoming a Minister. I am here to serve my people. I will continue to function as an effective MLA,” he said.

Balachandra Jarkiholi, who works from the office of the Nayak Students Federation in Gokak, said that he will reduce the time he spends there. “I have received some complaints that some staff in Nayak Students Federation office are not responding properly to public grievance. I have decided to tour all zilla panchayat blocks in my constituency and receive public grievance directly from the people by sitting in the gram panchayats in the villages,” he said.

