Bala Seva Yojana for children orphaned by COVID-19

Based on the suggestions by the Centre, the Karnataka government on Saturday announced the ‘Mukhyamantri (Chief Minister) Bala Seva Yojana’ for taking care of children orphaned by COVID-19.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said financial support of ₹3,500 per month would be given to children, aged below 10 years, who have lost their both parents/single parent/adopted person/the family breadwinner owing to COVID-19.

In case there are no caretakers/guardians for children aged less than 10 years, such kids would be taken care f by registered childcare institutions. These children would be provided admission in residential schools such as Kasturba Balika Vidyalaya, Morarji Desai and Kittur Rani Chennmma, the CM said. Children who have passed Class 10 will be given laptops for free for higher/vocational education and skill development. For girls aged 21 years, the government would provide ₹1 lakh for higher education, self-employment and marriage expenses.

Mentors would be appointed to look after the all-round development of orphaned children, he said.