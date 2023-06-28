Bala mandiras: Suo motu case against seven officials 

June 28, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - MYSURU

Upalokayukta K.N. Phaneendra on Wednesday ordered filing a suo motu case against seven officials for mismanagement and maladministration of two bala mandiras in Mysuru.

The officials include Basavaraj, Deputy Director, Women and Child Development, Mysuru; District Child Protection Officer Yogesh; Sharada Devi, Superintendent, Girl’s Bala Mandira, Mysuru; Latha, Protection Officer, Girls Bala Mandira; Jayanthi, Protection Officer, Girls Bala Mandira; Gurumurthy, Superintendent, Boys Bala Mandira, Mysuru, and Mohan, Superintendent, Boys Bala Mandira, Mysuru.

The officials have been directed to submit their comments over the complaint within 15 days from the receipt of order. The District Child Protection Officer has been asked to submit compliance by the next date of hearing.

The Upalokayukta directed dispatching the order copies to the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Mysuru; ZP CEO Gayathri, and ADC Kavita Rajaram for action in the matter.

During the visit to the bala mandiras here recently, the Upalokayukta witnessed deplorable living conditions and the authorities were told to take immediate remedial measures to redress the grievances of the residents and establish a child-friendly atmosphere.

