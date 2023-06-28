ADVERTISEMENT

Bala mandiras: Suo motu case against seven officials 

June 28, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Upalokayukta K.N. Phaneendra on Wednesday ordered filing a suo motu case against seven officials for mismanagement and maladministration of two bala mandiras in Mysuru.

The officials include Basavaraj, Deputy Director, Women and Child Development, Mysuru; District Child Protection Officer Yogesh; Sharada Devi, Superintendent, Girl’s Bala Mandira, Mysuru; Latha, Protection Officer, Girls Bala Mandira; Jayanthi, Protection Officer, Girls Bala Mandira; Gurumurthy, Superintendent, Boys Bala Mandira, Mysuru, and Mohan, Superintendent, Boys Bala Mandira, Mysuru.

The officials have been directed to submit their comments over the complaint within 15 days from the receipt of order. The District Child Protection Officer has been asked to submit compliance by the next date of hearing.

The Upalokayukta directed dispatching the order copies to the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Mysuru; ZP CEO Gayathri, and ADC Kavita Rajaram for action in the matter.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

During the visit to the bala mandiras here recently, the Upalokayukta witnessed deplorable living conditions and the authorities were told to take immediate remedial measures to redress the grievances of the residents and establish a child-friendly atmosphere.

==eom==

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US