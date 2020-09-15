Bal Vikas Academy plans to take up extensive programmes for children

The new chairman of Karnataka Bal Vikas Academy (KBA), Iranna Jadi, has said that various programmes aimed at facilitating the overall personality development of children would be taken up extensively across the State. Speaking to presspersons after taking charge as the new chairman of the academy in the presence of Minister Jagadish Shettar and others in Dharwad on Monday, Mr. Iranna said that he would make every effort to extend the activities of the academy across the State.
More programmes that would help children develop interest in literature, music, art, culture, education and facilitate the development of scientific temperament would be chalked out in addition to the existing programmes, he said.
He said that children should take interest in all fields and to facilitate this, programmes would be chalked out in consultation with experts and officials. “At present, the academy is getting grants of ₹ 3 crore annually which is not adequate for holding programmes extensively across the State. I will request the government to increase the grants,” he said.
Mr. Shettar said that the new chairman would get necessary assistance and cooperation from the government for executing his plans.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath