Bakrid: Restrictions imposed on vehicular movement today

June 28, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - HUBBALLI

In the wake of a large number of Muslims participating in the Bakrid mass prayer on Thursday, the Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner has imposed restrictions on vehicular movement on certain roads and asked the motorists to use alternative routes till the completion of the prayer.

The restrictions on vehicular movement will be in place from 7 a.m. to noon on Thursday.

Alternative routes

The Police Commissioner has asked private and KSRTC buses coming from Gadag to drop passengers at Pinto Circle and restart their journey back to Gadag from the same point. Those wishing to enter the city from Gadag Road should take the Pinto Circle, Desai Cross, Cotton Market and Laxmi Weigh Bridge route to reach Hosur. Those from Navalgund road should also take the Cotton Market route to reach Hosur.

Those vehicles from Karwar Road should take the Karwar Road Plaza, Tarihal, Gokul Road route to reach Hosur Circle. The vehicles from Bengaluru and Gabbur side wanting to proceed to Dharwad should take the Kamaripet Police Station, Toravi Hakal, MT Mill, Vani Vilas Circle route to reach Hosur and proceed towards Dharwad.

Long route buses

The long route buses from Gadag Road are required to take the ring road to reach Gabbur Bypass and Tarihal Bypass to reach Hosur Bus Station.

Similarly, long route buses from Navalgund, Bagalkot and Vijayapura are required to take the ring road near Kusugal to proceed towards Gabbur bypass , Karwar Road and Tarihal Byapss to reach Hosur Bus Station.

The entry to Indi Pump for long route buses from Benglauru and Karwar Road is restricted. They have to go via Tarihal Bypass and Gokul Road to reach Hosur Bus Station.

Temporary bus stations

For the convenience of the bus passengers, temporary bus stations will be set up near Gadag Road Railway Under Bridge, Sarvodaya Circle, Gabbur Circle, Hosur Bus Station and Karwar Road Under Bridge.

Those participating in the mass prayer are required to park their vehicles at Nehru Stadium, MT Mill Ground and Old Hubballi KEB Grid.

