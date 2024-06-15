Bakrid: Customers buy mutton even as prices go up, demand more for sheep

Even as the price of meat goes up in markets, customers are thronging shops in Bengaluru ahead of Bakrid. In areas like R.T. Nagar, Chamarajpet and Shivajinagar, scores of sheep and goats were displayed on streets for almost 10 days before the festival which falls on June 16.

The price of mutton went up by almost ₹100 at many stalls in Shivajinagar. “Mutton is usually sold at ₹650 per kg, but now the selling price in the market is around ₹750 per kg,” said Sibi Ahmed, a mutton seller in the area. A few stalls were also selling the meat at ₹650 per kg, but they agreed that the quality differed.

Mubarak S., a meat seller at Russel Market, explained, “We have two different qualities which are sold at ₹650 and ₹750 per kg. The difference is only in terms of the quality of the meat, nothing else.”

However, customers said that good quality meat could also be bought for a slightly lower price if bought in bulk. At the Raja Mutton Stall in Chamarajpete, many customers were buying 5 kg of meat at once. “Here, a kg of goat meat is sold at ₹750, but if you buy in bulk, the shop owners will only charge ₹700,” said a customer.

As always, the sellers reported that the demand was more for sheep rather than goats for the festival. The reason for that was not just religious significance, the seller said. “Sheep meat is sold more than goat. People generally prefer buying sheep meat as it contains iron and other vitamins,” said Musheer Ahmed, who runs a meat stall in Russel Market.

Police sensitise sellers

In sensitive areas like Shivajinagar, jurisdictional police held a peace meeting to create awareness about the legal implications of the sale of illegal cattle meat. “We do not want you to get in trouble during the festival. So do not sell the meat of cows or bulls (beef) as it can have serious legal implications,” a police official in Shivajinagar told meat sellers at a meeting.