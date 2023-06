June 29, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Yadgir

Several thousands of Muslims in Yadgir district celebrated Bakrid, also known as Id-al-Adha, with gaiety on Thursday.

People converged at Idgah Maidans and also at masjids and offered prayers and wished each other. Every year, Muslims celebrate the festival to remember the Prophet’s loyalty towards God, by sacrificing a lamb or animal.

