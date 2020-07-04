Karnataka

Bakery owner tests positive

Hassan

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 has increased to seven in Hassan district. A 38-year-old person who died at his residence in Holenarsipur is found to be positive for the infection.

The person who runs a bakery in Holenarsipur died of heart attack on Friday. His throat swab was collected for test. The result on Saturday showed that he was infected.

