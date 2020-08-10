Bakery owner diesas oven explodes

MANGALURU

10 August 2020 18:41 IST

A bakery unit owner died on the spot when the oven in his establishment exploded in Airody of Brahmavar taluk in Udupi district on Monday.

The Kota Police gave the name of the deceased as Robert Futardo (58), who owned Futardo Food Products.

An employee of the unit suffered burns in the blast that occurred at 8 a.m. He is in hospital.

Advertising

Advertising

The cause of the blast is being investigated, the police said.