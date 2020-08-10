Karnataka

Bakery owner diesas oven explodes

A bakery unit owner died on the spot when the oven in his establishment exploded in Airody of Brahmavar taluk in Udupi district on Monday.

The Kota Police gave the name of the deceased as Robert Futardo (58), who owned Futardo Food Products.

An employee of the unit suffered burns in the blast that occurred at 8 a.m. He is in hospital.

The cause of the blast is being investigated, the police said.

