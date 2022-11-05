Bake cookies and cupcakes at Krishi Mela

The Hindu Bureau BENGALURU
November 05, 2022 00:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Visitors being guided on baking at Krishi Mela on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

The ongoing Krishi Mela of the UAS-B is drawing baking enthusiasts as the University’s Bakery Training Unit is providing a hands-on experience to interested visitors by allowing them to bake their own cookies and cupcakes besides cake decoration.

“We charge ₹20 for baking coconut cookies, ₹30 for cupcakes, and ₹30 for cake decoration. The raw material will be provided by the bakery training unit. The participants will also be guided by the experts on the scientific methods of choosing and blending ingredients besides baking,” said Savita S. Manganavar, who heads BTU.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The main intention is to create awareness among people about the need to use quality raw materials from the health point of view, she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app