Bake cookies and cupcakes at Krishi Mela

The ongoing Krishi Mela of the UAS-B is drawing baking enthusiasts as the University’s Bakery Training Unit is providing a hands-on experience to interested visitors by allowing them to bake their own cookies and cupcakes besides cake decoration.

“We charge ₹20 for baking coconut cookies, ₹30 for cupcakes, and ₹30 for cake decoration. The raw material will be provided by the bakery training unit. The participants will also be guided by the experts on the scientific methods of choosing and blending ingredients besides baking,” said Savita S. Manganavar, who heads BTU.

The main intention is to create awareness among people about the need to use quality raw materials from the health point of view, she said.