Bajrang Dal leader on the run after threatening to open fire at ‘jihadis selling fish and vegetables’ in Karnataka

July 01, 2023 11:38 am | Updated 12:14 pm IST - Shivamogga

Bajrang Dal leader Raghu Sakleshpur’s controversial speech during a protest in Sakleshpur has gone viral on social media

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Raghu Sakleshpur who made the alleged comment in his speech during a Bajrang Dal protest in Sakleshpur, in Karnataka, on June 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: File photo

Hassan police are searching for Bajrang Dal leader Raghu Sakleshpur, whose statement threatening to open fire at ‘jihadis selling fish and vegetables’ has gone viral on social media. Sakleshpur police were in the process of booking a case against the Bajrang Dal leader for causing enmity among different groups.

During a Bajrang Dal protest in Sakleshpur on June 30 against a recent incident in which a cattle was shot dead, Raghu Sakleshpur addressing the gathering. He said, “If the jihadis selling fish or vegetables enter the premises of houses of Hindus, the guns would come out and we will also open fire.” He criticised Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge for his instructions to police on cow vigilantes.

This speech went viral on social media.

Hassan Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar told The Hindu that Sakleshpur police would be booking a case against Raghu Sakleshpur based on a complaint by a local person. Police are searching for the Bajrang Dal leader.

