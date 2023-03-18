HamberMenu
Bajrang Dal activists stop party in Shivamogga saying it is against Hindu culture

Among other things, a Bajrang Dal office-bearer objected to the attire of the women at the party

March 18, 2023 10:16 am | Updated 10:17 am IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of A.A.Circle in Shivamogga. The party was organised in a private hotel in Shivamogga on the night of March 17, 2023.

A file photo of A.A.Circle in Shivamogga. The party was organised in a private hotel in Shivamogga on the night of March 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: Prakash Hassan

A group of persons, said to be activists of the Bajrang Dal, stopped a party in a private hotel in Shivamogga on March 17 night. The activists allegedly forced the gathering to stop the party and leave after objecting to the participation of women in the event.

A group of women had arranged a party at a hotel on Kuvempu Road in Shivamogga. The group had put up a post about the event on social media.

Rajesh Gowda, an office-bearer of Bajrang Dal, said, “We had information about the ladies’ party in the hotel. We urged the police to stop it. However, as the event was not called off, we intervened, along with the Doddapete police, and ensured it was stopped.”

He claimed that women taking part in such events is against ‘Hindu culture’. “The Bajrang Dal would not tolerate such events in Shivamogga, he said and, among other things, objected to the attire of the women at the party.

