Bajrang Dal activists stop inter-faith marriage in Chikkamagaluru

Special Correspondent Hassan
September 14, 2022 22:41 IST

A group of Bajrang Dal activists on Wednesday allegedly stopped the marriage of a Hindu girl to a Muslim boy at Chikkamagaluru, terming it a case of Love Jihad. Based on a complaint filed by the Muslim boy, the Basavanahalli police have registered a case against four persons.

The boy and girl, both residents of Lakshmipuram in Chikkmagaluru taluk, were in love and they had planned to get married at the sub-registrar’s office in Chikkamagaluru. A group of Bajrang Dal activists, who got information about the marriage, intervened and stopped the marriage. They took the boy and the girl to the police.

Uma Prashanth, Superintendent of Police, Chikkamagaluru, told presspersons that a case had been registered based on the complaint filed by the boy. “The boy has alleged that the accused assaulted him and stopped the marriage. We are taking their statements for further investigation,” she said. The Superintendent of Police said both the girl and boy were major.

Meanwhile, the girl’s mother, Shobha, told the media that she was not opposed to her daughter’s marriage with the Muslim boy. She would wish them good.

