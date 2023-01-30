Bajrang Dal activists assault youth on charge of selling beef in Mudigere

January 30, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Hassan

Three Bajrang Dal activists allegedly tied a youth to an electricity pole and tortured him, accusing him of selling beef, near Mudre Mane near Mudigere on Friday.

Gajivur Rahman, a native of Assam, was allegedly stopped by Nithin, Ajit, and Madhu near Mudre Mane. Alleging that he was selling beef, they tied him up to an electricity pole and beat him up. Video clips of the incident have gone viral on social media.

Gonibeedu police have booked a case against the accused based on the complaint by Gajivur Rahman’s wife Alisa. The three accused are absconding.

Meanwhile, the police took Gajivur Rahman into custody on the charge of selling beef. The police recovered four kilos of meat worth over ₹1,400 from him.