Bajrang Dal activist assaulted in Shivamogga

It is said that Kantaraju was targeted for his involvement with Hindutva organisations

A Hindutva activist was assaulted by a group of people in Shivamogga on Monday night. Kantaraju, a Bajrang Dal activist, who suffered injuries in the incident, has been admitted to McGann Hospital in the city.

Kantaraju was assaulted around 10.30 p.m. near his house at Rajeev Gandhi Extension. The accused allegedly hit him with lethal weapons. Somehow, Kantaraju managed to escape by snatching a weapon from one of the accused.

BJP leaders visited the hospital and enquired about his health on Tuesday. He suffered injuries on his hand and back. BJP district president T.D. Megharaj was among those who met him in the hospital.

Shivamogga SP B.M. Laxmi Prasad told presspersons on Tuesday that a group of three to five people assaulted Kantaraju. Three people had been arrested by the police so far. It is said that Kantaraju was targeted for his involvement with Hindutva organisations.

The SP said patrolling in the city had been intensified to avoid such crimes in the coming days.