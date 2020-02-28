‘Baiyappanahalli terminal to be ready by May’

If all goes as per schedule, the Baiyappanahalli terminal will be completed within three months. After missing several deadlines, the railways has given itself a deadline of May 2020 to complete work on the much-needed terminal.

A senior railway official said, “The quantum of work involved in Baiyappanahalli terminal is quite large. There are seven platforms, two sub-ways, yard modifications, signalling and buildings with various amenities. By May, the project will be completed after which we will start train services in a phased manner.”

Once completed and operational, Baiyappanahalli terminal will help South Western Railways decongest KSR Bengaluru and Yeshwantpur railway stations. SWR plans to shift 64 train services from these two stations to Baiyappanahalli. The terminal is being constructed on 110 acres at a cost of ₹133 crore, of which ₹85 crore has already been spent.

Though the railways had taken up work in early 2017, the project was plagued by delays on account of several factors, including a design change. Initially, the railways had set December 2018 as the deadline for completion.

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi on Thursday said that the new terminal at Yeshwantpur will be planned after work at Baiyappanahalli is completed.

Cantonment terminal

According to SWR General Manager Ajay Kumar Singh, work on the proposed Cantonment terminal will be taken up in two months.

A senior railway official said, “The tender for civil work is being finalised. The total cost of the project is around ₹38 crore. The proposed terminal will help operations on the suburban rail network.” To a question on the status of the suburban rail project, Mr. Angadi said the project will come before the Central cabinet shortly. He added that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has been asked to direct officials to facilitate acquisition of land required for the project.

Karnataka Railway Infrastructure Development Limited (K-RIDE), the agency implementing the project, has already floated tenders to carry out a survey of the land required, and the identification and investigation of utilities.

On Thursday, Mr. Yediyurappa flagged off the Shivamogga Town – Chennai Tatkal Express (06221/06222) via video conferencing. Its frequency has been increased.

The train will now run twice a week instead of once a week. It will have stoppages at Bhadravathi, Tarikere, Birur, Kadur, Arsikere, Tumakuru, Chikbanavara, Banaswadi, Krishnarajapuram, Bangarpet, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Arakkonam and Perambur.

On the occasion, the CM also launched various services of SWR in the Bengaluru division that included the first phase of the Rail Display Network (RDN) at KSR Bengaluru Railway Station, as well as a paid waiting lounge and health kiosks.

A release from the SWR states that the the RDN involves integration of all Digital Display Boards in 32 stations of Bengaluru division. It will help disseminate station-level data to passengers such as arrival and departure time of trains, platform nomination, and late running of trains.

The SWR maintains that the entire project will be implemented at zero cost to the railways as a private agency is bearing the cost of implementing the project with advertisement rights.