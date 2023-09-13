Baiyappanahalli metro station gets additional escalator to address increasing passenger flow

September 13, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

In response to commuters’ grievances about congestion on both the escalator and staircase at Baiyappanahalli metro station during the peak hours, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) has taken action by installing an extra escalator at Baiyappanahalli station on Tuesday. This comes ahead of the expected opening of the extended Purple line stretch.

BMRCL officials have stated that the additional escalator has been installed to address the continuously increasing passenger flow at Baiyappanahalli metro station. Commuters are eagerly anticipating the upcoming inauguration of the extended Purple Line of Namma Metro, which will run from Challaghatta to Kadugodi (Whitefield) and is scheduled for this month.

Officials acknowledged that the existing escalator capacity was insufficient to accommodate the existing passenger volume, and with the impending opening of the Baiyappanahalli-Krishnarajapura segment, an even larger crowd is expected. The new escalator is expected to provide some relief to passengers.

The Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) is expected to inspect both stretches - Baiyappanahalli-Krishnarajapura line and Kengeri-Challaghatta line - in a few days and once the inspection is completed, the metro line will be opened for commercial operations.

