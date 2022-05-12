Bail plea of 12 accused in PSI exam scam rejected

Staff Reporter May 12, 2022 01:24 IST

The bail applications of the 12 accused in the malpractices reported during recruitment exams for PSI posts, were rejected by two courts in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

A bail application was filed on behalf of nine persons before the third JMFC Court Judge Basavaraj Nesaragi on Monday and was posted for hearing for Wednesday. Objecting to the bail plea, the special public prosecutor Shivasharnappa Hothapet argued that there were possibilities of destruction of evidence if the accused were granted bail even before the completion of investigation. After hearing both the sides, the judge rejected the bail plea.

The bail applications were moved on behalf of by Mahantesh Patil, Hyalli Desai, Rudragowda Patil, Sharanappa Boragi, Vishal Shiroor, Manjunath Melakundi, Suresh Kategaon, Kalidas, and Saddam.

The other bail applications moved before First Additional District and Session Judge S. Palan were also rejected. The bail applications pertained to Rajesh Hagaragi , Praveen Kumar, a candidate, and Suma, staff of Gyan Jyoti School.