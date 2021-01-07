Bail plea hearing adjourned

With CBI counsel seeking more time to file objections, the High Court of Karnataka, Dharwad Bench, has adjourned hearing a bail plea moved by Congress leader and former Minister Vinay Kulkarni to January 13.
A single judge bench of Justice Nataraj on Wednesday granted more time to the CBI after counsel sought it during hearing held through video conference.
Vinay Kulkarni, arrested in connection with the murder of zilla panchayat member Yogeeshgouda Goudar, has been remanded in judicial custody. He is now lodged in Hindalga Jail in Belagavi.
Vinay Kulkarni had approached the High Court after the Special CBI Court rejected his bail plea.
The High Court had first asked the CBI to file objections before December 22 and subsequently, on a plea by CBI counsel, it granted time till Wednesday (January 6) to file objections. On Wednesday, CBI counsel again sought more time to file detailed objections.
